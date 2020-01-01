Demba Ba’s İstanbul Basaksehir crash out of Europa League

The Senegalese striker could not prevent the Turkish topflight giants from losing at FC Copenhagen in Wednesday’s return leg

Demba Ba’s have been knocked out of the following Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to FC Copenhagen at the Telia Parken.

A brace from towering striker Jonas Wind and a third by winger Rasmus Falk sent the Danish outfit through to the quarter-final.

Okan Buruk’s side went into the Round of 16 second leg clash on the back of a slim 1-0 advantage but it was canceled out by Wind’s fourth minute strike. The youth international headed past goalkeeper Mert Gunok a cross from Guillermo Varela.

He completed his brace in the 53rd-minute from the penalty spot after Mehmet Topal had handled the ball in the goal area.

Needing just a goal to scale through, the Turks threw more men forward but the hosts kept their heads cool to thwarts Basaksehir’s attacking threats.

However, Falk killed the visitors’ ambition of launching a comeback with a brilliant individual effort in the 62nd minute, beating Gunok with a shot from the edge of the penalty area after a scooting run through the middle.



Former international Ba was in action from start to finish but was unable to rescue the Fatih Terim Stadium giants from crashing out.

For his contribution, the 35-year-old who represented , and recorded two shots, 26 passes with a passing accuracy of 80.8%.

"I am very happy on behalf of the players, it is a historic achievement to be in the quarterfinals of the European team for a Nordic team," manager Staale Solbakken told media after the game.

"A quarter-final weighs very, very high for me in FCK history, but it's just a shame that no one else has been allowed to take part in it live. It might just take the last euphoria.

"It hurts to think how 30,000 fans in the stands would have felt when we drove the ball around the rows in the final minutes. It's a shame for the fans, but also for the boys, that they didn't get the tribute and celebration they deserved.

"But I'm very happy that the match developed in such a way that we were not put under pressure in the end. It's an absolutely fantastic performance by the team today."

Copenhagen are now through to the championship’s last eight on a 3-1 aggregate scoreline and will now take on Premier League outfit who eliminated Austrian outfit LASK 7-1 on aggregate - for a chance to reach the semi-final.