Deloitte Money League: Barcelona usurp Real Madrid, Man Utd highest-placed English club

The world's largest services network published its 23rd annual Money League table for football, with Barca setting the standard for the first time

top the Deloitte Money League for the first time after also becoming the only club to break the €800 million (£686m/$891m) mark for revenue.

The Camp Nou club generated €840.8m (£721m/$936m) during the 2018-19 season, seeing them topple bitter rivals at the top of Deloitte's table.

Deloitte expect Barca to remain number one in the 2021 standings, with the Spanish champions on course to become the first club to generate revenue of over one billion euros in the coming years.

Barca finished ahead of Madrid by some distance, with Los Blancos bringing in €757.3m (£649m/$843m) across the course of the campaign, though that was enough to keep them in front of third-placed .

The Red Devils may have underwhelmed on the pitch in recent seasons, but they remain a major financial power, with revenues reaching €711.5m (£610m/$792m).

United are one of eight Premier League clubs in the top 20, with (fifth), (seventh), (eighth), (ninth), (11th), West Ham (18th) and (19th) joining them.

Position Team Revenue Amount 1 Barcelona €840.8m 2 Real Madrid €757.3m 3 Man Utd €711.5m 4 €660.1m 5 PSG €635.9m 6 Man City €610.6m 7 Liverpool €604.7m 8 Tottenham €521.1m 9 Chelsea €513.1m 10 €459.7m

However, United could potentially slip next year due to a lack of football this term, with Bayern Munich (€660.1m/£565m/$735m) and (€635.9m/£544m/$708m) the biggest threats to knocking them out of the top three.

Deloitte also understands United are at risk of losing their status as the Premier League's highest revenue-generating club for the first time next year, with City and Liverpool very much on the rise.

Deloitte's Sports Business Group senior manager Sam Boor said: "The impact of participation and performance in Uefa club competitions on revenue is evident in London and the North West, with the rise of Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs driven by reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

"The relative decline of Arsenal is a direct result of not participating in the competition for a second consecutive season, a fate that may also befall Manchester United."

and are the only new entrants to the top 20, with Juventus, , , , and completing the final list.