Dele-Bashiru on leaving mentor Guardiola and his next step at Watford

The Nigeria youth international feels he can help the Hornets end their losing streak in the Premier League with his contribution

midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has expressed his readiness to make his mark in the Premier League after his debut in Tuesday’s League Cup match.

The 19-year-old who moved to Vicarage Road from this summer replaced Ismaila Sarr in the 72nd minute for Javi Gracia's side in their 3-0 victory over Coventry City.

Tuesday's result was Watford's first win in the 2019-20 season after bowing to consecutive defeats against & Hove Albion, and in their opening league fixtures.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League visit of , Dele-Bashiru said he has improved his game and awaits his first chance in the league.

“I’m happy to make my debut in the Cup and hopefully I can carry on improving and maybe help eventually in the Premier League as well,” Dele-Bashiru told the club website.

“I’d like to think I can help the team going forward. I like to play between the lines, create chances and make runs in behind. I would like to help the team, but that’s down to the manager, he picks whichever team he thinks is best for each game

“I’ve learnt to improve the defensive aspect of my game because I’m more of an attacking player but it’s also good to have the other side of the game. He [Gracia] tells me to understand my positioning as well.”

Dele-Bashiru developed through Manchester City's academy but only made an appearance for the first-team during a League Cup game back in 2017.

Despite his lack of playing time at Etihad Stadium, the midfielder gave credit to Pep Guardiola for his development and backed the decision behind his summer move.

Article continues below

“He was a good mentor, I owe a lot to him and he taught me a lot of things,” he continued.

“At the end of the day, I felt like this was the best step for my professional career and I’m happy I made the decision to move. It was the desire to play first-team football, I think that’s the next step in my career.

“There is a pathway for young players [at Watford]. If you show that you’re good enough, I think the manager will show faith. Of course, I’d like to breakthrough in the Premier League, but I’ll just take each step as it comes.”