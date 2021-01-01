Deian Veron follows in father and grandfather's footsteps with Estudiantes debut

The 20-year-old son of ex-Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder, Juan Sebastian, looks set for a bright career after making his senior debut

While Estudiantes have seen some of Argentina's greatest players and coaches in history pass through their ranks, one surname in particular is synonymous with the La Plata club.

In the 1960s and 70s, Juan Ramon Veron was one of the stars of the most successful spell in the club's history, with his goals and exquisite technique helping to deliver three consecutive Copas Libertadores and, in 1968, Intercontinental Cup victory over Manchester United.

Three decades later his son, Juan Sebastian, burst onto the scene, and after an illustrious career representing some of Europe's most prestigious football institutions – United among them - he came back to La Plata to lift their first Libertadores since that golden era in 2009. They also came to within a whisker of beating Pep Guardiola's scintillating Barcelona side to the Club World Cup.

Now, a new Veron has appeared.

Deian, 20, made his first-team debut for Estudiantes at the weekend, keeping up an incredible family tradition which has seen three generations take the field for the club in a connection which spans the best part of six decades.

Such familial continuity is almost unheard of at the top level of the game. Daniel Maldini's Milan bow back in February 2020 saw him follow in the footsteps of greats Cesare and Paolo, after brother Christian fell short and pursued his career at a lower level in Italy.

Penarol, meanwhile, was the home of midfielder Juan Carlos Corazzo as well as his his son-in-law Pablo Forlan and grandson Diego, all of whom reached idol status at the Uruguayan giants.

Closer to home in suburban Buenos Aires, one finds the Da Graca family at Los Andes: Manuel, one of the first players of African descent to feature in Argentine football, won promotion with the club to the Primera B in 1938 and was followed by son Abel and grandson Hernan.

No wonder, then, that the youngest Veron could barely contain his joy at making a brief cameo during the closing stages of Estudiantes' 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal de Sarani on Sunday.

El dia mas feliz de mi vida🦁❤️ https://t.co/9oA87khkN9 — Deian Veron (@DeianVeron) March 8, 2021

“When I saw so many goals go in and the path being cleared to come on, it was a moment of so many emotions that right now I cannot explain,” Deian explained to reporters following his debut.

“I had a lot of injuries last year, it was really hard for me. There were a lot of tears, anger, frustration. It means a huge amount to make my debut. Now a new story begins, where I can keep my surname at the top. The dynasty continues.”

Deian was born in 2000 during his father's time in Italy with Lazio and spent his early years growing up in England, where Veron represented both United and Chelsea.

Once the family decamped back to La Plata, he joined the Estudiantes academy, breaking into the club's reserves at 17.

Injuries held back his ascension to the first team, but he began to appear on the bench towards the end of 2020 when Argentine football reconvened following the Covid-19 pandemic.

But there was no suggestion of favouritism, despite Juan Sebastian's position as president of the club, a role he has held since winning elections back in 2014.

Deian has had to bide his time to make his bow, and his potential on the right of midfield - not to mention his lethal, laser-guided right foot - draws easy comparisons with his father.

“I identify more with my old man than with my grandfather due to my playing style, because of my position and how I strike the ball,” he said in an interview with the Liga Profesional's official YouTube channel in February. “I inherited my grandfather's winning mentality.”

He was also touched to receive the No. 11 jersey from new coach Ricardo Zielinski upon being promoted to the first team: “That number represents Estudiantes, a family and the Veron surname, for everything that my old man and grandfather accomplished wearing it. I hope I can follow their legacy.”

Veron's entrance into the first team could not have come at a more opportune moment. After suffering a horrendous 2020, winning just one of their 11 games in the Copa Maradona and seeing almost 10 months and 700 minutes of action go past without scoring a goal, Estudiantes have started the new Copa Liga Profesional in impressive fashion.

Buoyed by the arrival of Zielinski, the former Atletico Tucuman coach whose no-nonsense football chimes perfectly at the old stamping ground of uncompromising legends like Osvaldo Zubeldia and Carlos Bilardo, the Pincha have recorded three wins and a draw in their opening four Zone 1 games to challenge leaders Colon at the top of the table.

There is a new confidence around the club, a feeling which is more than welcome to any young prospect trying to adapt to a higher level.

And above all, Deian can be sure that his father will be pushing him all the way: upon spotting an Instagram video of his son showing off some tricks on the ball, he demanded to know why he was not using his weaker left foot!