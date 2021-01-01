'I want to continue at East Bengal but cannot wait forever' - Debjit Majumder anxious over club vs investor deadlock

The experienced goalkeeper who had an impressive stint with East Bengal revealed that he has offers from other clubs...

Goalkeeper Debjit Majumder returned to the Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2020-21 season after a gap of one year as he represented East Bengal in India's top tier league in their maiden season.

Majumder had last played for erstwhile ATK FC in the ISL during the 2018-19 season. Last year he was sent on loan to Mohun Bagan in the I-League but he remained out of favour under then-coach Kibu Vicuna for the majority of the campaign.

With Arindam Bhattacharya and Dheeraj Singh in ATK Mohun Bagan's ranks this season, it was unlikely that Majumder would have got much game time there, hence he jumped ship to join arch-rivals East Bengal for more game time.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper appeared in 15 out of the 20 matches wherein he conceded 20 goals, made 50 saves and kept two clean sheets.

"Personally, it was a good season for me but unfortunately, the team (East Bengal) couldn't get the desired result," Majumder told Goal while speaking about his comeback to the ISL. "But it has to be said that this was a new team. It took some time to adjust. Overall this was a good season for me."

Majumder returned to East Bengal after almost a decade. The last time he donned the Red and Gold shirt was back in 2011. So it was an emotional comeback for the goalkeeper and he didn't think twice before accepting the club's offer.

"The last time I played for East Bengal was back in 2011 so it was 10 years back. It is an honour to play for East Bengal or Mohun Bagan. I know the legacy of the club. So at the beginning of the season when the offer came to join East Bengal, I didn't think twice," said the goalkeeper.

Majumder also reunited with goalkeeper coach Robert (Bobby) Mimms after two years. While being at ATK, Debjit had worked under the British coach who was an assistant to head coach Steve Coppell at the Kolkata side.

"I had earlier worked with Bobby Mimms when I was at ATK FC. He is the best goalkeeping coach I have ever worked with. I have obviously played under a lot of coaches but for me, he is the best. The way he makes us practice helps us a lot. I can say that whatever I have improved as a player this season is because of Bobby Mimms. He has worked tirelessly with me and gave some valuable advice regarding techniques," Majumder whole-heartedly appreciated Mimms' guidance.

He was also all praises for head coach Robbie Fowler and mentioned how the legendary footballer was made himself available to every player in the squad.

"Coach Robbie Fowler is an absolute legend. He is a very good human being. He was like a friend to us. When we first heard that he was appointed as the coach we thought about how it will be to work with a legend like him but the way he mixed with us and treated us was amazing. He is so down to earth despite being such a big name in world football," said the Bengali custodian.

East Bengal had entered into a joint venture with Shree Cement Limited in September 2020 where the investor acquired 76 per cent stake and an initial term sheet was signed. As per the term sheet, the club had to transfer the sporting rights as well as all tangible property of the club to the investors.

Unfortunately, the club officials have not signed the final agreement as they have alleged that certain clauses in the agreement allegedly differ from what was there in the term sheet.

The former Mohun Bagan player suggested that like other players in East Bengal's roster, he is extremely anxious over his future with the club. He mentioned that the current investors Shree Cement Limited has intimated to all the players that until the club officials sign the final agreement, the management will not go into any further contractual agreements with them.

There is some ongoing tension between Shree Cements Ltd and East Bengal FC over the ratification of the merger wherein the entire control of the club will be with Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation - the new entity created.

"Personally, I would want to continue at East Bengal but there is uncertainty as we all know. The team management told us that until the issue of the final agreement with the club is sorted they will not go into any further contracts with the players and that has been communicated to us. If I get an offer from the club I will definitely stay but until I get the offer, there is a bit of tension," he stated.

He further revealed that he has already received offers from other clubs but he is currently waiting for the deadlock to end at the Red and Golds.

"I have got some offers but playing for East Bengal is a different feeling for me being a Bengali player. That is the only reason I am waiting but again I cannot wait forever," opined Majumder.