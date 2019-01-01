De Rossi claims win on league debut with Boca Juniors

The Roma legend marked his first appearance in Argentina's Superliga with victory

Boca Juniors star recruit Daniele De Rossi made his league debut for the club in a 2-0 win over Aldosivi at La Bombonera on Sunday.

De Rossi made his first appearance for Boca in their shock penalty shoot-out defeat to Almagro in the Copa on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who left boyhood club for Boca, marked his bow with a goal in that match against the second-tier side.

But De Rossi had his first proper taste of life at Boca as he stepped out onto the famous La Bombonera turf in Buenos Aires for his first league match.



The Former international played the full 90 minutes in a victory sealed by goals from Carlos Tevez and Eduardo Salvio.

Ex- , and forward Tevez opened the scoring in the 34th minute before substitute Salvio made it 2-0 with 12 minutes remaining as Boca made it two wins from three matches in the league.

Boca, who are unbeaten, are third as they eye their first Superliga crown since the 2017-18 season and what would be their 34th title overall.

De Rossi had previously spent his entire career in Italy with Roma and despite his advancing age, couldn't resist testing himself in Argentina.

"Being 36 years old and changing everything at once was something that could scare me, but this place stimulates me," De Rossi said in July.

"I asked myself many times. I lived for 20 years in a country where football is lived 24 hours a day.

"I could have chosen a much quieter place to relax, but I only know one way: seriousness, and then I chose to come to a place with the craziest fans in football."

The former Italy international was also clearly looking forward to making his debut at La Bombonera.

"These days I think I want to be inside this stadium, to know deeply what it means," he said.

"The reception at the airport was incredible. I can't thank you enough other than by doing my job as seriously as I can.

"I have to be serious to show that we all made a good choice."