De Ligt should stay at Ajax for another year – Rep

The defender is linked with a move from the club, but the former Dutch winger wants him to stay a little longer

great Johnny Rep believes star centre-back Matthijs de Ligt should stay with the Eredivisie giants for another year amid links with a move.

De Ligt, 19, is widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in Europe and is already the Ajax captain.

The international, who has amassed 13 caps with the senior team, is linked with a switch to several of the world's biggest clubs, including the likes of , , and .

But Rep, who helped Ajax to two Eredivisie titles and a pair of European Cups in the early 1970s, hopes De Ligt stays in Amsterdam a little longer.

"It would be good for him to stay another year at Ajax," he told AS.

"He is 19 years old, he is the captain. He should not be in a hurry."

Rep came up through the Ajax academy in the 1970s, eventually moving to after winning seven total trophies with the club.

He retired in 1987 and remains the most prolific Dutch player in World Cup history having scored seven goals across two tournaments.

Ajax visit on Tuesday looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the last-16 tie.

Rep believes Erik ten Hag's men still have a chance against Madrid, who have lost three of their past four games.

"I haven't seen from the beginning that it was certain Madrid would get through this tie," he said.

"I've been watching Madrid this season with many problems. Ajax still has a chance."

Ajax currently sit five points behind Eindhoven in the league, but hold a game in hand on their title rivals.

After the Real Madrid tie, Ajax will face Fortuna Sittard in their return to Eredivisie play.