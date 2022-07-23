'De Ligt must show respect!' - Bonucci warns new Bayern Munich defender about Juventus comments

The Bianconeri icon says his former team-mate should be more grateful towards the Serie A side

Leonardo Bonucci has warned former Juventus team-mate Matthijs de Ligt to show respect to the Serie A side following his move to Bayern Munich. The Dutch defender moved to the Bundesliga champions in a summer transfer worth around €80 million (£68m).

The centre-back suggested he was open to leaving Italy at the end of last season while talks over a contract extension at Juve were ongoing, saying he would "decide whether to extend or look elsewhere".

What did Bonucci say about De Ligt?

Asked if he was surprised by De Ligt's departure from Turin, Bonucci said to La Gazzetta dello Sport: “No, because some of his statements made it clear that he didn't want to stay at Juventus.

"But I think that the basis of everything is respect, the group he was with for three years helped him to grow and the company invested in him.

"I wish him the best, but certain phrases said in the national team were not very nice. We talked about it after the holidays and he got it.

"Bayern are a great club but it is not certain that in a top team you are destined to win."

Bonucci excited about Di Maria

While one key player in De Ligt departed this summer, some big signings have been added to Massimiliano Allegri's men ahead of the coming season.

Brazilian centre-back Bremer came in from Torino, while Paul Pogba returned on a free transfer, as did Angel Di Maria.

Bonucci is particularly excited about former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain star Di Maria's arrival, saying: "For the qualities he has and for his career he has been very underestimated. He is the most complete player in Serie A because he adds experience to his talent: luckily he chose Juventus."