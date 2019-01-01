De Ligt has no 'dream club' and hints at Barcelona & Man Utd snub in favour of Ajax stay

The Netherlands international is being linked with leading sides across Europe, but he claims that is no guarantee that he will be on the move

Matthijs de Ligt admits “several clubs are interested” in luring him away from , but the and target has no “dream” destination and claims he could stay put.

At just 19 years of age, the Netherlands international has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in world football.

Leading sides across Europe are closely monitoring his situation in Amsterdam, with a scramble for his signature expected to be sparked in the next transfer window.

Along with title holders from and , Italian giants and Premier League rivals and are also said to be keen on landing De Ligt.

He is, however, in no rush to make a decision on his future and, with a contract through to 2021 in place at Ajax, it is possible that no switch will be made this summer.

Quizzed again on his intentions, De Ligt told NOS: “I don't know yet.

“A lot is being written and said. That has been true for the whole year. It doesn't make me crazy, so I have no problem there's being so much written.

“Frenkie de Jong [who is joining Barcelona] already made his decision and I haven't, that's the way it is.

“You look at what's the best for you, you need to make your own decision. Several clubs are interested, that's right.”

De Ligt added: “I don't really have a dream club beside Ajax. It was always my dream to play for Ajax and I succeeded.

“I look at what's the best for my career and what's the best place to develop. If it's best to start the preparation for a new season at Ajax or another club.

“As long as I have a contract at Ajax, there's definitely a chance I will stay.”

Article continues below

Goal has revealed that Barcelona remain confident of putting a deal in place for De Ligt despite seeing his agent, Mino Raiola, stung with a three-month transfer ban.

The Liga heavyweights are, however, facing fierce competition for a prized signature.

Various figures with links to Liverpool have talked up a move to Anfield for the youngster, while Manchester City have been urged to make him a successor to Vincent Kompany at the Etihad Stadium.