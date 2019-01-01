'De Gea can get even better' - Man Utd coach sends ominous warning to rivals

The Red Devils goalkeeping coach, Emilio Alvarez, claims the Spaniard can scale even greater heights as he continues to seek further improvement

Manchester United have sounded an ominous warning to their Premier League rivals, with the club’s goalkeeping coach claiming that David de Gea “can get even better”.

The Spain international is already widely considered to be one of, if not the leading performer in his chosen position.

His consistency over a number of years has lifted him to that level, with the 28-year-old having been one of few figures the Red Devils have been able to rely upon during a period of considerable instability.

De Gea has broken records as a result, becoming the first man to land United’s Player of the Year award four times, while he is also the current holder of the English top-flight’s Golden Glove.

There has been the odd wobble along the way for a man considered to be first choice for club and country, which is to be expected in his role, but an insatiable desire for continuous improvement means that there could be even more to come from him in the years ahead.

Emilio Alvarez, who works on a daily basis with a man United are eager to tie to fresh terms, told the club’s official website: “David is, of course, the one who plays more and is an important player for the club, but the three of them [goalkeepers] are doing very well.

“With David, we are always thinking about how he can get better and better, and better. To be honest, I don't think David will ever stop. He can get even better!”

The challengers for De Gea’s spot between the sticks at Old Trafford are Sergio Romero and Lee Grant.

Both men boast considerable experience and pedigree of their own, but they have had to grow accustomed to life in the shadows.

United, though, are delighted to boast such options, with Grant continuing to prove his value at 35 years of age while Argentina international Romero waits patiently for first-team opportunities.

Alvarez added: “To be honest, I do not agree that Lee is only learning from us.

“Since Granty came here, he has been a really, really, really nice surprise. We are learning from him.

“We are really learning from him because he is a really, really good goalkeeper, a really, really good professional, and as a man, the way he interacts with the rest of the colleagues, he is unbelievable. We are really lucky to have him.

“We have to be sure to say we have three of the best goalkeepers in the world, because each of them has really good skills.

“For example, Sergio is an experienced goalkeeper in the Argentina national team so what more can I say about him? It is a pleasure to work with all three goalkeepers.”

United and De Gea are set to be back in Premier League action on Sunday, and the Red Devils will need their last line of defence to be at its best when they take in a trip to fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham.