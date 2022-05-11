De Bruyne's Haaland impression moves Man City one step closer to Premier League title

Match Statistics: Wolves 1-5 Manchester City

Arms outstretched and finger curled in a zen pose, Kevin De Bruyne celebration was an attempt to imitate Manchester City's summer signing Erling Haaland.

It wasn't his best impression of the Norwegian international in Wednesday night's 5-1 win at Wolves.

That came in the preceding 24 minutes when he smashed an incredible hat-trick that moved Pep Guardiola's side to within four points of a fourth Premier League title in five years.

There was even time for a fourth and a goal for Raheem Sterling to boost City's goal difference and eke out every advantage they could in the title race.

The thought of Haaland and De Bruyne together must be terrifying the rest of the Premier League after the club confirmed the 21-year-old striker will join from Borussia Dortmund.

City will be pairing the deadliest young striker in Europe with probably the most brilliantly creative attacking midfielder of the past five years.

But we will have to wait a little bit longer for that.

For now, De Bruyne decided to take on both roles with an astonishing performance in a potentially dangerous visit to Wolves, where any slip-up would have given Liverpool encouragement for the final 10 days of the season.

It only took Kevin De Bruyne 24 minutes to score a hat-trick 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QUWzR3Lsm5 — GOAL (@goal) May 11, 2022

Power, precision and remarkable finishing, this was exactly the sort of performance they will hope to get from Haaland when he joins up with the club next season.

Of course, De Bruyne's incredible passing game was still there, as the Belgian picked out a delicious pass for Phil Foden inside the opening few minutes that drifted just wide.

But then he decided to do the damage himself with the third fastest hat-trick in Premier League history – and few even over 90 minutes will have had as much quality.

The first inside seven minutes was a driving run into the box followed by a fierce clinical shot across goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Then, De Bruyne's first-time pass picked out Sterling nine minutes later, and when the ball rebounded off the keeper, he smashed in a second.

His third was just a brutal clubbing shot from the edge of the box that powered past Sa before he could properly react.

De Bruyne tested out his borrowed goal celebration in front of the delighted away fans – Foden just smiled and shook his head in disbelief as he patted his team-mate after a stunning contribution.

Kevin De Bruyne is inevitable 😤 pic.twitter.com/3RmmSNCScN — GOAL (@goal) May 11, 2022

With a defensive crisis pressing 37-year-old midfielder Fernandinho into an emergency centre-back role, City's best route to victory was always attacking.

Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte had got into a mess in the 11th minute that had led to Leander Dendoncker snatching an equaliser.

But the punishing performance from De Bruyne took all the pressure off.

Just seven days ago in the heartbreak of the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, many were questioning the 30-year-old.

It was an admittedly disappointing and off-night but he, along with City have given the perfect response.

Guardiola's side are now three points clear in a week when they've made a signing that many regard as potentially the most iconic in the club's history – beating Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich to Haaland's signature.

Ironically, when De Bruyne signed from the Bundesliga in 2015 it wasn't viewed in quite the same way.

One English newspaper described him as 'The £60m Reject' after his tough early years at Chelsea.

City would be more than happy if Haaland can get close to De Bruyne's impact.