Davies 'living the dream' as Bayern bow leaves him wanting to cry

The Canadian teenager enjoyed a dream debut for the Bundesliga giants as he helped to secure a penalty shootout success in the Telekom Cup final

Alphonso Davies admits he is “living the dream” after making his debut for Bayern Munich, with success in the Telekom Cup final leading the Canadian teenager to admit “it makes me want to cry”.

In July 2018, the Bundesliga giants revealed that they had reached an agreement with the Vancouver Whitecaps to take the talented 18-year-old.

A deal worth an initial $13.5 million (£10m), which could rise as high as $22m (£17m) – a record for an MLS player – allowed Davies to see out the calendar year in his homeland before heading to Germany.

He linked up with Bayern during the winter break and was handed his bow in a meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Davies impressed during that contest, with his creativity and clever footwork on full display, while Bayern were able to get their hands on more silverware courtesy of a 4-2 penalty shootout success.

“I'm living the dream, it makes me want to cry,” the youngster said afterwards, having been given the honour of lifting the trophy.

“I want to learn and improve, and I'll continue to go into every game like it's my last.”

Having made a positive first impression with Bayern, Davies’ more experienced colleagues have been quick to talk up his potential.

Joshua Kimmich said: “He has a brutal speed and a tremendous drive to help us.

“He's doing very well at the age of 18. It's good to be confident and he has settled in well.”

David Alaba added: “He’s a great kid and he has a lot of potential.

“That’s no secret as we would not have got him otherwise.”

Robert Lewandowski has also talked up Davies’ obvious talent, with a hot prospect having already shown enough during his short time with Bayern to suggest that he will prove to be a shrewd addition for the present and future.

The prolific Polish striker told fcbayern.tv: “I’ll try and speak with Alphonso a lot.

“For him I know that’s very important, that he feels comfortable in the new team and I want to help him. Of course, he’s very young, but I think he’ll be a great player!”