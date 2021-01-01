David Odhiambo: Napsa Stars sign former Zesco United defender

The experienced Harambee Star is the third Kenya player to join the Pensioners who are set to meet Gor Mahia in a continental tie

Former Zesco United defender David Odhiambo has joined Super League side Napsa Stars on a two-year deal.

Since leaving Zesco United, the star has been training with and has now been confirmed at the Lusaka-based side. At Napsa Stars, ‘Calabar’ as the Harambee Star is famously known, has linked up with Timothy Otieno and Shaban Odhoji.

Otieno joined Napsa Stars from in the last transfer window after he had won the Golden Boot with 15 goals in the cancelled 2019/20 season.

More teams

“[David Owino] Odhiambo’ is a Pensioner. The player has signed with Napsa Stars for two years. Welcome!” the club announced on Saturday .

At Zesco United, Odhiambo established a legendary status as he spent six years with the Ndola club where he won five Super League titles, three Absa Cups, and two Charity Shields.

His great abilities also saw Zesco United establish themselves as regular competitors in the Caf and in the Confederation Cup.

Odhiambo was part of the Timu ya Ziko squad that struggled in the 2019/20 season, failed to defend the Super League title and finished fifth. They ended up missing out on the continental slots after participating in the last eight years.

His exit from Zesco United came at a time the club started implementing a rule that will limit foreign talent in their ranks . He was the second foreigner to leave after Burundian international Enock Sabumukama who has been coincidentally signed by Napsa Stars.

Duke Abuya and Harun Shakava, who helped Nkana FC win the 2019/20 title, are other Kenyans playing in the Zambian top-tier.

John Makwatta, all-time scorer Jesse Were and Ian Otieno are at Zesco United while Duncan Otieno and Musa Mohamed, last season league winners with Nkana, moved to Lusaka Dynamos in the last transfer window.

Article continues below

Odhiambo – who was the first high-profile Kenyan footballer to join a Zambian side in 2014 after winning the title with Gor Mahia – will now face K’Ogalo in the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup in February.

Napsa Stars and Gor Mahia were paired together when Caf conducted the draw on Friday after the conclusion of the previous engagements for both the Confederation Cup and the Champions League.

Napsa Stars will now hope to tap on Odhiambo’s experience in order to establish a strong defensive line that also has Luka Nguni, Smart Banda, Boyd Mkandawire, Bornwell Silengo, and Luka Banda.