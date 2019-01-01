David Luiz salutes Sarri for refusing to change at Chelsea amid future questions

The Blues boss has come in for criticism during his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, but has kept faith with his methods despite calls for change

David Luiz has saluted manager Maurizio Sarri for refusing to bow to pressure, with the Italian persevering with his methods despite seeing questions asked of his future.

The Blues boss enjoyed a positive start to his Stamford Bridge reign, with an impressive unbeaten opening to the 2018-19 campaign overseen in west London.

Chelsea have graced the final, kept themselves in contention for a top-four finish in the and reached the last-16 of the .

Sarri, though, has come in for criticism after moving players such as N’Golo Kante out of their favoured positions and stubbornly sticking with a ball-playing philosophy which has cost his team dear at times.

He has maintained throughout that he will not be changing his ways, with there confidence on his part that his services will be retained by Chelsea, and he has the full backing of those at his disposal.

international Luiz has said after seeing the Blues collect back-to-back wins in derby dates with and : "Change the style? I don't think so, the style didn't change.

"We just adapted some moments of the game, like the line to have high pressure or not.

"But our philosophy is to play from the back with possession and try to control the game.

"For many years everybody said Chelsea were winning but never controlled the game. Now we control the game and people say we don't win.

"Every player believes in his philosophy and everyone is giving 100 per cent to achieve our goals."

Luiz added ahead of the first leg of a continental clash with on Thursday: "You don't change your character because of the situation, I think you change the situation.

"He's [Sarri] a great human, someone with the love and passion for football, someone loving with people and trying to help everybody, and trying to give the best advice.

Article continues below

"When you lose a game, like we did in Manchester [6-0], no one is going to be happy and coming here joking around.

"He's a real person, and real people have feelings good and bad."

After facing Dynamo in European competition, Chelsea will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a home date against .