Dashing ties up with Juventus as official regional partners

Juventus legend David Trezeguet was the star attraction in announcement event to celebrate the partnership between the Italian club and Dashing.

The iconic two-time champion with and World Cup winner with was part of a glorious presentation held at IOI City Mall on Saturday to kickstart a series of activations to commemorate the union between two leading lights in their respective industries.

It is the perfect match between Dashing who are Malaysia's leading brand in male grooming and personal care products and Juventus, one of the most revered football club in world football with a rich history of success.

"In the coming months, Dashing has lined up a number of exciting launches, activations and promotions in partnership with Juventus. Several Malaysians will get the golden opportunity to visit the facilities of Juventus first-hand, in a money can't buy experience," said Sriram Krishnamurthy the Chief Executive Officer of Wipro-Unza Malaysia.

As part of the partnership, Dashing also announced Dashing x Juventus Buy, Whatsapp & Win Contest which will run from October 2019 to March 2020. Six grand prize winners will be flown to Turin to meeting their favourite Juventus player as well as watch a live match at the Allianz Stadium.

On top that, another major highlight of the event was the Serie A trophy has also been brought in specifically for fans to be able to see the world renowned trophy up close. Juventus themselves are the club with highest number of Italian Championship success - 37!

The giant European club who has won the twice are also keen to further engage with their fans in Malaysia with the possibility of having localised content on various platforms and even kickstarting their own football academy right here in the country.

"Malaysia is a huge market that is growing year on year. So far we have 1 million (Malaysian) fans following us on social media. Actually there is a huge demand and yes, we are very happy to be here today because this is one of the ways to get closer to the fans.

"Localising our content and our social media for Malaysia is an idea we are thinking about. Also we are thinking of starting football academies here as the grassroots are a good touch point with the fans and our brand. And maybe someday we could come here with the first team and have a friendly here," said Federico Palomba the managing director of Juventus APAC.

More information on the events, promotions and contest can be found at Dashing's Facebook and Instagram pages.