Dani Alves to leave Barcelona as Liga club decline to offer new deal

Dani Alves will not stay at Barcelona as the club have decided not to offer him a contract extension.

The 39-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the month, but he had requested a new one that would run until at least the end of the year.

The full-back hoped that continuing at Camp Nou would keep him in contention to make the Brazil squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

What do we know about Dani Alves' situation?

The Brazil international was in the dark about his future as the 2021-22 season came to an end, as he admitted he was unsure if the final game of the campaign would be his last in the Blaugrana jersey.

However, the Catalan side have since informed the veteran right-back that he they will not be proposing a new deal this summer.

The club hierarchy are sure that they will be able to sign Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea this summer, meaning Dani Alves would be surplus to requirement.

How did Dani Alves perform for Barcelona?

The former Sevilla star initially spent eight successful years at Barca before departing to join Juventus in 2016 and then enjoyed spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo.

Barca brought him back to Camp Nou in November last year on a short-term deal but he did not feature for the Spanish side until January.

All in, he made 16 appearances for Xavi's team this term, chipping in with a goal and three assists.

Barca were able to bounce back from a disappointing start to the season and secure a second-place finish under Xavi, who replaced Ronald Koeman at the helm in November.

