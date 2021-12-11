Dangda at the double as Thailand maintain perfect record
A brace from Teerasil Dangda helped Thailand to a 4-0 win over Myanmar that sends them top of the Group A standings and which has all but ended their opponents' hopes of reaching the semi-finals.
Teerasil scored either side of the break to go joint top of the all-time AFF Suzuki Cup goalscoring chart with further goals from substitutes Worachit Kanitsribumphen and Supachok Sarachat rounding out the victory.
Coach Alexandre Polking said he was delighted by the win and also paid tribute to his captain after that those history-making goals.
“We’re very happy with the performance of the team, we made progress and controlled the game, the midfield especially, with players that are strong on the ball and created more clear chances," said the Brazilian.
“As for Teerasil, he brings everything that a striker needs in terms of technique and of course especially a finish. I joke with him that he’s not so young anymore but you can still see the amazing quality he has.”
Thailand sit atop of Group A following Saturday's win with six points from two games, level on points with hosts Singapore.
They face Philippines and Singapore in their remaining two fixtures.