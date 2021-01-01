Dalot's agent makes 'great European club' claim as Man Utd prepare to make decision on AC Milan loanee

The Portuguese defender has spent the 2020-21 campaign at San Siro, but will be due back at Old Trafford over the summer

Diogo Dalot's agent has boldly claimed that the Portuguese defender will be representing a "great European club" next season regardless of what happens with him at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have a big call to make on the versatile 22-year-old heading towards the summer.

The 2020-21 campaign has been spent out on loan at Serie A giants AC Milan, who are yet to discuss a permanent deal, and a return to Old Trafford will be made at the end of the season.

What has been said?

It remains to be seen what will happen from this point, but Carlos Goncalves is confident that his client will be competing at the very highest level next term.

The agent told Calciomercato: “Diogo has a contract with Manchester United until 30 June 2023.

"All decisions regarding his future will be made in due course. There is still a lot to be decided in the Italian league and Diogo is only focused on Milan’s immediate goals, which are to finish the 2020/2021 season in the best possible way, earning a spot in the Champions League.

"But whatever the future, whatever decision is made, it’s guaranteed that Diogo will continue to play in a great European club.”

Could Dalot remain in Italy?

Milan have handed 27 outings to a loan star across all competitions this season.

Dalot, with two goals to his name, has not always been a guaranteed starter, but he has become an important part of Stefano Pioli's plans.

The Rossoneri may decide to enter into talks with United regarding an extended stay at San Siro, but those discussions are being put on hold for now.

Goncalves added: "In time we will have this conversation. There is still a lot to decide in Serie A.

Article continues below

"There is no need to speed up a process when all the parties involved have their attention on the matches that remain in the league, thinking about the best for Milan."

Milan sit second in Serie A as things stand, but are only three points clear of Napoli in fifth with six games left to take in.

Further reading