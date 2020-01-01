Daka and Onguene impress as Salzburg crash out of Europa League

The Zambia and Cameroon international were involved in the goals for the Bulls, but not enough to see them go through

Patson Daka provided an assist while Jerome Onguene scored as Salzburg drew 2-2 with in the second leg of the round of 32, losing 6-3 on aggregate.

The Austrian giants faced an uphill task here after falling to a heavy 4-1 defeat in .

They took an early lead in the return leg with Daka assisting Andreas Ulmer in the 10th minute.

Andre Silva equalised for Frankfurt 20 minutes after to extend their lead on aggregate.

Onguene made it 2-1 to Salzburg with a powerful header in the 72nd minute for his first goal of the season.

Andre Silva completed his brace seven minutes from time.

Salzburg's failure to progress to the Europa League round of 16 is their earliest exit in the second tier competition since the 2016-17 season when they finished third in Group I behind 04 and Krasnodar.