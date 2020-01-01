'Dad is my biggest critic' - Mount reveals family pressure as Chelsea star gives his season 'seven out of 10'

The English midfielder has enjoyed an impressive breakout season at Stamford Bridge, but insists there is still plenty of "room for improvement”

Mason Mount has revealed that his father is his "biggest critic", while marking his 2019-20 season at a "seven out of 10".

Mount returned to Chelsea last summer after a successful loan spell at Derby under the stewardship of Frank Lampard, who inherited the managerial reins at Stamford Bridge following Maurizio Sarri's departure.

The 21-year-old had earned Lampard's trust during their time together at Pride Park, and he was among a number of promising academy stars asked to step up to the Blues' senior squad amid a FIFA imposed transfer ban.

Mount has made the transition from the Championship to the Premier League seamlessly, scoring seven goals and laying on six assists in 37 appearances.

His performances helped Chelsea finish fourth in the top-flight and he has also played a prominent role in the team's run to the final and knockout stages.

Mount will likely retain his place in Lampard's line-up for the Wembley showpiece against on Saturday, which will represent another chance for him to add another goal or two to his final tally.

The English playmaker has not been completely satisfied with his output in the final third, having yet to reach the target set out for him by his dad last summer.

“It’s gone well. I always speak to my dad before a season starts and we set goals and one of those was 10 goals," Mount told The Guardian of the family pressure he has been put under.

"Dad’s very hard on me and is my biggest critic, so 10 is always going to be the target. He has said that my whole life. If you are averaging 10 goals as a midfielder you are having a good season.”

Asked to give a final assessment of his debut campaign in a Chelsea shirt, Mount respond: “It’s difficult, but because I have got seven goals I will give myself seven out of 10. I’m a big self-critic and I know there is room for improvement.”

The former Derby loanee went on to offer an insight into Lampard's no-nonsense managerial approach on the training ground, adding: “He is massive on the competition side of things, especially in training.

"A lot of the focus is on training. If you train really well you will start. One minute he can put his arm around you and tell you you have been doing well. Then if he doesn’t think you have he will take you off and you will know about it. He has definitely got that side to him.”

Mount is "looking forward" to coming up against Arsenal defender David Luiz this weekend, a man he credits for helping him settle into the Chelsea first team in pre-season.

“He was always brilliant with the younger boys,” the midfielder said of his ex-team-mate. “I’ve got a picture with him when I was probably about 13. He would come over and watch us play. I always looked up to him.

“This season when I came back in pre-season I was speaking to him. He has so much experience. I learned so much. I get on very well with David. We speak now and again.

"I can’t remember the last time he messaged me but I think it was after a win or I scored and he said: ‘Well done, keep it going', but I’m looking forward to facing him.”