Crystal Palace's Zaha working to control his temper - McArthur

The Ivorian forward was infuriated by consistent fouls on him at the weekend

James McArthur, teammate of forward Wilfried Zaha, has said the 27-year-old is looking for ways to control his temper after Saturday's Premier League clash with .

The international has often been the most fouled players in the English top-flight in recent times, and he was on the receiving end of tackles and challenges against the Hornets on six occasions.

His frustration boiled over and Zaha was booked for colliding with Christian Kabasele.

"I think most games it is like that," McArthur told the Evening Standard.

"He is that talented that they need to try and stop him somehow. He just needs to keep doing his job, keep doing his talking on the ball.

"I don't think anyone would like to get kicked as much as Wilf gets kicked. I think it [his temper] is something he is working on, he came out for the second half, was very disciplined and showed his talent on the ball."

Palace are ninth on the league table with 22 points after 16 games.