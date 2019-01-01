'Crystal Palace going in the right direction' - Jordan Ayew

The Eagles claimed a credible point away to Arsenal, with the Ghanaian scoring the equaliser

Jordan Ayew believes are going in the right direction in the Premier League after he scored the equaliser in the 2-2 draw at on Sunday.

It was the forward's fourth goal in eight games this season, which equalled his tally from his previous 34 outings in the top-flight.

"We reacted really well after the two goals conceded and that was a positive thing and gave us confidence," Ayew told the club website.

"And then after the penalty we grew in confidence more and luckily we got the chance to equalise.

"Overall I think our performance it was a good game, and we could’ve got the three points, they could’ve got the three points, so one point each was a fair result.

"We are [going] in the right direction and will look to continue like this."

Palace are in sixth place on the table, just a point behind the Gunners and two ahead of .

It is arguably their best start to a campaign in recent times, but the younger of the Ayew brothers is not getting carrying away, with survival the ultimate goal.

"The most important thing is still for us to reach the 40-point mark as quickly as possible and then we will see," the 28-year-old concluded.