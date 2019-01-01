Crystal Palace confirm Bakary Sako's departure

The Mali international will leave the Selhurst Park when his short-term contract ends this month

have confirmed that Bakary Sako will depart the club at the end of June.

The 31-year-old forward joined Palace in August 2015 from Wolverhampton Wanderers and made 50 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals.

He departed for English Championship side West Bromwich Albion at the start of the 2018-19 season but returned to the Selhurst Park in January.

During his second spell with Palace, he played only for 25 minutes in four league games as Roy Hodgson’s men finished12th spot in the Premier League table.

On Thursday, the Eagles disclosed that the Mali international will not be offered a new deal as he nears the end of his short-term contract.

“Bakary Sako will leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires at the end of this month,” read a statement from the club website.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish Bakary all the best for the future and thank him for his contribution over recent years.”

👑 @sakobakary26 will leave #CPFC when his contract expires at the end of this month.



Thanks for all the memories, Bakary! ❤️️💙 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 6, 2019

Sako has not been selected in Mali’s provisional squad to the 2019 in , later in the month.

The Eagles have been drawn in Group E along with Angola and Mauritania.