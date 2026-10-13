Cristiano Ronaldo vs Juventus: Bianconeri take legal battle to Supreme Court over £8m unpaid wages dispute

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The long-running legal dispute between Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo has taken another dramatic turn as the Italian giants refuse to accept defeat. Despite multiple rulings in favour of the Portuguese superstar, the club has confirmed it will escalate the matter to the highest level of the Italian judiciary.

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The battle for the 'Ronaldo Paper' continues

At the heart of the investigation is a document colloquially known as the "Ronaldo Paper," which surfaced during the Prisma inquiry into the club's financial practices. Prosecutors alleged that Juventus had reached private agreements with players to defer wages, which were reportedly not accurately reflected in the club’s official financial statements.

The situation became a major scandal for the Old Lady, contributing to the eventual mass resignation of the club's board of directors, including former president Andrea Agnelli. Wiretaps from the investigation further complicated matters for the Bianconeri. In one recorded conversation, the club's head of legal affairs, Cesare Gabasio, famously remarked to then-sporting director Federico Cherubini that the written agreement "theoretically should not exist," suggesting the sensitive nature of the financial arrangement between the club and their star player.

Despite the lack of Ronaldo's signature on the specific document recovered by authorities, the legal weight of the agreement has consistently been upheld in court. The forward argued that the money was promised to him regardless of his transfer, while the club maintained that by moving to the Premier League, he had waived certain financial claims.

Arbitration rulings and the Torino court battle

Following the discovery of the physical evidence in a lawyer's office in March 2022, Ronaldo initiated formal legal proceedings against his former employers in September 2023. Given the complexities of the paperwork, the two parties agreed to enter arbitration to settle the dispute. In April 2024, the arbitration panel delivered a split decision, ruling that Juventus were liable to pay approximately half of the original claim—totalling €9.8 million plus interest—rather than the full €19.5 million requested by the player's legal team.

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The panel noted that while there was no evidence of Juventus intending to defraud the player, the debt remained valid under the terms of the deferral agreement. However, the ruling also pointed out that Ronaldo had not explicitly demanded the payment at the exact moment of his departure for England. Juventus immediately challenged this arbitration award, taking the fight to the Labor Court in Turin. In January, Judge Gian Luca Robaldo dismissed the club's appeal, reaffirming that the payment to the Al-Nassr captain must be made.

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Refusing to concede, Juventus have now confirmed in their latest financial report for the 2025-26 period that they are pursuing a final appeal. According to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club stated: "The decision was limited to a check on the existence of formal defects in the award denounced in the deed of appeal, and it is not a decision on the merits of the case. As such, it does not involve a modification of the conclusions reached by the award." This indicates the club's belief that the previous court only reviewed procedural errors rather than the core facts.

Financial implications for the Bianconeri

While the legal fight continues to generate headlines, Juventus have moved to reassure shareholders and fans that the potential payout will not destabilise the club's current accounts. The hierarchy has already factored the cost of the Ronaldo dispute into previous financial cycles, meaning the outcome of the Supreme Court hearing will not result in a sudden deficit.

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The statement continued by detailing the timeline of the current appeal: "In any case, the economic-financial effects deriving from the award are already reflected in the Company's accounts since the 2023/2024 financial year and therefore no negative impacts are expected on the current budget or on future ones. Against this sentence, Juventus proposed an appeal for Cassation, regularly notified on March 27, 2026, and is waiting for the hearing to be scheduled." This procedural step represents the final roll of the dice for the Italian giants.

For Ronaldo, the case remains a matter of principle and significant financial reimbursement as he nears the end of his record-breaking career in Saudi Arabia. For Juventus, it represents a lingering shadow of the Agnelli era that the new management is desperate to finally put behind them. With the hearing date yet to be set, both parties remain locked in a stalemate that has now spanned four years and multiple judicial levels. A final verdict from the Supreme Court will eventually draw a definitive line under one of the most litigious periods in the club's history.