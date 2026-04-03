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Cristiano Ronaldo's first comments following Al-Nassr's five-goal haul and Roshen's 100th goal

Al Nassr FC vs Al Najma
Al Nassr FC
Al Najma
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

What did the legendary footballer say?

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Al-Nassr, gave his first comments following the 5-2 victory over Al-Najma on Friday evening in Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, speaking about his feelings after the match and the performance of his teammates at ‘Al-Alamy’.

The match saw Ronaldo return to action after a 34-day absence, scoring a brace on the night he reached 100 appearances for Al-Nassr in the Roshen League.

Ronaldo posted a tweet via his official account on the social media platform X, in which he said: “It’s good to be back… We’ll move forward together.”

Ronaldo also retweeted the official Roshen League account’s post celebrating his 100th appearance in the Roshen League, expressing his immense joy.

Ronaldo had previously been named Man of the Match by the Roshen League, having taken his tally to 23 goals to sit third in the competition’s scoring charts.

Saudi Pro League
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
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