The Brazilian says he has already received advice from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after linking up with the Bianconeri

New Juventus signing Kaio Jorge has revealed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting that the striker has "always been an inspiration".

Kaio joined Juve from Santos in a €3 million deal last week, with the 19-year-old committing to a five-year contract at the Allianz Stadium.

He will now have the chance to link up with some of the world's best players, most notably five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who he says has already been helping him to settle in behind the scenes in Turin.

What's been said?

Kaio has told the club's official media channel: "Juve is a dream for me. It will be important to adapt well, my team-mates are helping me a lot and Cristiano has given me lots of advice too.

"Cristiano has always been an inspiration to me. I hope to learn a lot from him, he's a fantastic person."

The Brazilian forward added on inheriting the coveted No.21 jersey at Juve: "I chose the number 21 shirt because many great Juventus have worn this number, such as [Andrea] Pirlo, [Zinedine] Zidane, [Paulo] Dybala and [Gonzalo] Higuain."

Pressed on his first impressions of his new club, Kaio responded: "I've been impressed with everything about Juve: from the structures, to the people who welcomed me very well, with a great desire to work hard.

"I came here to have a great season, to enjoy it and learn as much as possible from these great players. I want to fight to score as many goals as possible."

When could Kaio make his debut?

Juventus are due back in Serie A action at home to Empoli on Saturday, but Kaio is unlikely to take part in that fixture after picking up a thigh injury in training.

It had originally been reported that the teenager could be out of action for up to a month, but he has moved to reassure fans that the issue is not a serious one.

"The injury that I suffered on Monday isn't serious, I'll be back soon!" said Kaio.

Assuming his recovery runs smoothy, the former Santos starlet could be available when Juve take in a trip to Napoli in their first game after the international break on September 12.

Is Ronaldo staying at Juve?

Whether or not Ronaldo will still be a Juve player when Kaio makes his debut is something of a mystery, with speculation raging over the 36-year-old's future ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline.

Bianconeri officials have publicly insisted that Ronaldo will be staying put, but it has been reported that he is pushing for a move amid links with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

