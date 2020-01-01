Covid-19: When will Aubameyang's Arsenal resume training?

The Gunners will be eager for the conclusion of the English top-flight as they hope to play European football next term

A return date for the 2019-20 Premier League season is still unknown having been suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19 but will hope for the conclusion of the league.

The English top-flight was put on hold in mid-march following the spread of the pandemic to as the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus.

The league was initially suspended until April 3 but the further spread of the virus in the country forced the Football Association (FA) to extend the return of football in the United Kingdom (UK) indefinitely. Currently, the UK has recorded more than 171,000 cases and more than 26,700 lives lost to Covid-19.

More teams

Arsenal had a slow start to the campaign, winning four of their opening 11 league games. As the season progresses, the uninspiring performances continued to frustrate the fans and after a seven-game winless run, Unai Emery was sacked as manager of the side in November 2019.

Arsenal is yet to fully recover from the setback despite bringing in their former player Arteta who had served as assistant to one of the most decorated managers in the world, 's Pep Guardiola.

The Gunners currently occupy ninth position in the Premier League with 40 points, five below a Europa League spot before the suspension of the top-flight.

Premier League reiterates commitment to complete season

The and Eredivisie's 2019-20 season has been cancelled due to the virus with the French governing body awarding the title to while their Dutch counterparts failed to announce a winner of the league nor promote any of the second division sides after a decision was reached not to relegate any club from the top-flight.

The FA has, however, heralded their desire to complete the Premier League behind closed doors and are in consultation with the government on the restart of the league, although they have to meet specific targets before the decision can resume.

“In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios," read a league statement.

"We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the Government.

“The health and well-being of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the league will only restart when medical guidance allows.

“Today’s shareholders’ meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of Covid-19 develops."

It is hopeful that training will commence this month while games are expected to return in June.

What would happen if the league is cancelled?

Should the governing body fail to get a clearance on the restart of the league and then cancel it, Arsenal' chances of playing European football next season could be dashed, given their current position on the table.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has proved to be key to the Gunners' progress since teaming up with the side from in January of 2018.

Article continues below

The forward has scored 49 league goals in 75 appearances since his arrival and this season, he has found the back of the net 20 times across all competitions.

The Gabon international, who emerged as the joint-top scorer in the Premier last season along with stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will hope for a return of the league pretty soon along with his colleagues at Emirates Stadium.