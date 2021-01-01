Coulibaly scores and is sent off, Konate on target as Montpellier secure victory over Dijon

The Malian defender endured mixed fortunes at Stade de la Mosso while the Senegal international bagged his third goal of the season

Senou Coulibaly scored and was sent off while Moussa Konate found the back of the net as Montpellier secured a 4-2 victory over Dijon in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

Coulibaly was handed his ninth league appearance and scored a goal but could not finish the game as he was shown a red card.

Konate, meanwhile, was afforded his 17th Ligue 1 appearance and utilized the opportunity to add to his tally, although his effort was not enough to save the Owls from defeat.

Coulibaly ignited the surge of goals in the fifth minute of the encounter when he headed home Bersant Celina’s cross.

Gaetan Laborde levelled matters in the 48th minute for Montpellier and completed his brace eight minutes later after he was set up by Florent Mollet.

Teji Savanier then increased Montpellier’s lead in the 61st minute after receiving a timely assist from Laborde.

Eight minutes later, Dijon's hopes of avoiding defeat suffered a further blow when they were reduced to 10 men after Coulibaly was sent off following a second caution in the game.

With three minutes left to full-time, Savanier brought down Konate in the area and the Senegal international swiftly dispatched home his effort to reduce the deficit for his side.

Petar Skuletic then sealed the victory for Montpellier moments before the end of the game and, thus, condemned Dijon to their 13th defeat of the season.

Gabon international Bruno-Ecuele Manga featured for the duration of the game along with his compatriot Didier Ndong.

Guinea-Bissau’s Mama Balde played for 84 minutes while the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Ngonda Muzinga featured for 63 minutes before making way for Morocco’s Fouad Chafik.

For Montpellier, Algeria international Andy Delort was on parade for 67 minutes before he was replaced by Elye Wahi.

With the result, Michel Der Zakarian’s men moved to the 11th spot on the league table after gathering 32 points from 24 games.

Dijon, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone after accruing only 15 points from the same number of matches.

Next, Montpellier will take on Strasbourg while Dijon will square off against Lille in a Cup tie on February 10.