Cosafa Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns’ keeper Mweene headlines Zambia squad

The Flames will begin their title defence at the historic competition in Port Elizabeth on July 7, 2021 against Comoros

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mwene is among the star players in the Zambia squad for the 2021 Cosafa Cup tournament set to kick off in South Africa.

The Chipolopolo head coach Milutin Sredojevic has announced a 30-man provisional squad for the historic competition set to run from July 7 to 18, with Sundowns’ keeper Mwene returning to the squad for the first time since October 2018.

The 36-year-old 2012 Africa Cup of Nations-winning best gloveman will be in familiar environs at Port Elizabeth, being South Africa-based, where he has won multiple awards for Sundowns.

Others players making a return include Zesco United defender Simon Silwimba, Power Dynamos’ Zachariah Chilongoshi, and Red Arrows midfielder Felix Bulaya.

The Serbian coach has also summoned Napsa Stars' promising youngster Jimmy ‘Zobrigo’ Mukeya following an impressive season with the Faz/Eden University-bound pensioners.

Zobrigo has racked up nine goals in the MTB Super League (eight) and Caf Confederation Cup this season.

Zambia will begin their title defence against the Comoro Islands at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium on July 7 but this is after Eswatini and Lesotho kick off the tournament at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 6, before hosts South Africa meet Botswana at the same venue later in the day.

Six-time winners Zimbabwe are in action on July 8 against Mozambique at the same venue, while West African guest nation Senegal will enter the fray as well when they debut against Namibia.

The group stage will be completed on July 14, with the semi-finals, for the three group winners and best-placed runner-up to be played two days later at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The winner of Group A, which includes South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, and Eswatini, will take on the best runners-up in the semis, with the victors in Groups B (Zambia, Malawi, Comoros, Madagascar) up against the winners of Group C (Senegal, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique).

Full Zambia squad:

Goalkeepers; Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns – RSA), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Cyril Chibwe (Polokwane City – RSA), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors).

Defenders: Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards), Isaac Shamujompa, Roderick Kembo (Buildcon), Simon Silwimba, Adrian Chama (Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe), Prosper Chiluya, Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Zachariah Chilongoshi (Power Dynamos).

Midfielders: Spencer Sautu, Benson Sakala (both Power Dynamos), Felix Bulaya, Paul Katema (both Red Arrows), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City – RSA), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Augustine Mulenga (Amazulu-RSA), Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba (Zesco United), Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars).

Strikers: Moses Phiri, Rodger Kola (both Zanaco), Gamphani Lungu, Supersport United-RSA), Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Justin Shonga (Cape Town City-RSA), (Friday Samu - Green Buffaloes).