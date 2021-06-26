Cosafa Cup: Lesotho suffer blow as coach Senong resigns

The local federation confirmed the coach's exit just two weeks before the tournament, saying he resigned because he got another job offer

Lesotho have suffered a huge blow after their head coach Thabo Senong resigned with immediate effect.



According to the Lesotho Football Federation, Senong - who had already named his provisional squad for the upcoming 2021 Cosafa Cup set to be held in South Africa - tendered his resignation after “receiving an offer from elsewhere.”

“The National Executive Committee of the Lesotho Football Association wishes to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that with only a week to before the national team departs for the Cosafa Cup, the national team coach, Thabo [Senong], has submitted his resignation letter, and in his letter, Senong stated that he has got an offer elsewhere,” read part of the statement from the LFA seen by Goal.

“The NEC has accepted the resignation letter with a heavy heart in view of the fact that Senong replacement is faced to take the team with only a week to go before the tournament. Senong was employed as national team coach in August 2019 and has been in charge of the team to date.

“His resignation has come as a surprise to the leadership of LFA, as he had already announced his team and started the bio-bubble camp for the upcoming regional tournament set for Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa.

“It will be remembered that the Association had set a target for the national team coach to at the very least, take the team to the semi-finals of the Cosafa tournament. It will also be remembered that during the two years as the Likuena coach, Senong has played 13 games registering seven draws, six losses, and no victories.”

The federation also confirmed technical director Leslie Notsi will take over the team and has recommended Lehlohonolo Thotanyana as the technical advisor, Shalane Lehohla as the assistant coach while Sam Ketsekile will take charge as the goalkeeper coach.

“In the circumstances set out above, the Association has with immediate effect roped in the technical director, Leslie Notsi to take over the team and has recommended Mr. Lehlohonolo Thotanyana as the technical advisor, Shalane Lehohla as the assistant coach, and Sam Ketsekile as the goalkeeper coach.

“The NEC wishes Leslie Notsi, his entire technical team, and the players all the best as they take on the counterparts in the regional tournament. The also wishes Senong well in his future endeavours.”

Lesotho have been pooled in Group A of the competition alongside hosts South Africa, Eswatini, and Botswana.

Zambia will begin their title defence against the Comoro Islands at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium on July 7 but this is after Eswatini and Lesotho kick off the tournament at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 6, before South Africa meet Botswana at the same venue later in the day.

Six-time winners Zimbabwe are in action on July 8 against Mozambique at the same venue, while West African guest nation Senegal will enter the fray as well when they debut against Namibia.

The group stage will be completed on July 14, with the semi-finals, for the three group winners and best-placed runner-up to be played two days later at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.