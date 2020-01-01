Coronavirus: SAFF Championship postponed to 2021

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced SAFF to reschedule their tournaments...

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) has decided to postpone its upcoming tournaments due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The 13th edition of the SAFF Championship, which was scheduled to take place in September this year in Bangladesh, has been postponed to 2021 after an online meeting which featured the general secretaries of the member associations.

Regarding the other tournaments, such as the U-15 Championship, U-15 Women's Championship & U-18 Women's Championship, a decision will only be taken in the next review meeting which has been scheduled for September this year.

More teams

“The South Asian Football Federation held a meeting today via Zoom with its member associations’ general secretaries regarding the SAFF Competitions,” SAFF said in a news release.

“Hence taking into account SAFF has decided in principle to postpone SAFF Championship to 2021."

last won the SAFF Championship in 2015 and then lost to the Maldives in the final in the next edition that took place in Bangladesh two years ago. are also the defending champions of the U-18 and U-15 Men's tournaments and the senior Women's and U-15 Women's Championship.

Bangladesh are set to be the hosts for the fourth time in the history of the competition.