Renan Lodi returns to training at Atletico Madrid after coronavirus rumours

The La Liga club posted a short video on social media of the Brazilian defender back in action on Friday

Renan Lodi was back training at on Friday, revealing he feels "very good" after a delayed return.

Diego Simeone's squad resumed duties at the club's facilities last Saturday, though the Brazilian was absent amid media speculation he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Atleti made no official announcement but seemed to confirm the story by posting a picture of the absent left-back on Twitter with the caption: "Renan Lodi salutes you from home. See you soon on the pitch!"

The 22-year-old was asymptomatic, Marca reported, but had to test negative before he could resume work at Atleti's facilities.

However, media reports in say the defender has since returned two negative test results for COVID-19, clearing him to make a comeback.

Lodi appeared in a short film posted by the club on social media on Friday, the player wearing gloves and a mask as he made his way out for training.

Lodi has been a regular in Simeone's team this season, starting 20 games in his first campaign in Spain.

Atletico's players started training individually on Saturday, spread across various pitches to allow for social distancing.

Training has been tough, admits midfielder Thomas Partey, who says the players have "suffered" as they look to get back to their old routine and fitness.

He said: "It was different. We suffered a bit at first because we're not used to training and keeping a distance [between each other], but we'll get used to it.

"We're used to being on vacation, training and playing with friends, but we could only stay at home, so it's been difficult. Because of the situation though, we've had to get used to it. We had to keep training at home as much as we could.

"The problem is that we haven't been able to touch the ball and play in groups, but we know we have to move little by little towards normality."

They are preparing for a resumption to the suspended 2019-20 campaign, with LaLiga president Javier Tebas aiming for a June 12 restart in the top flight.

Spain has been hit particularly hard during the global pandemic, with over 27,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the country.