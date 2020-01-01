Coronavirus: Partey's salary cut at Atletico Madrid

The Ghanaian midfielder will have a significant slash in his paycheck as clubs grapple with the financial effects of the lockdown

Thomas Partey along with the rest of his teammates have agreed to take a 70% pay cut in a bid to supplement the cost of paying 430 employees at the club.

The pandemic has brought major football activities to a halt for nearly a month now and the financial implications are beginning to hit.

It is still uncertain if the 2019-20 season will continue or brought to a halt, but it is clearly making clubs take drastic decisions.

Atletico became the second team to announce pay cuts in player salaries after did likewise with a 70% reduction.

"All the members of the first team have signed an internal agreement with the entity that defines two different scenarios depending on the final configuration of this 2019-20 season," read a statement on the club website.

"This will mean a 70% reduction in the salaries of technicians and players of the men's first team, the women's first team and Atletico de Madrid B, while the declaration of the state of alarm lasts.

"The agreement reached with the first team will also allow supplementing the salary of 430 employees affected by the ERTE, a complement from which only players and technicians from professional teams are excluded.

"To make this possible, the first squad will contribute half the necessary amount and the members of the club's Management Committee, made up of the CEO and the directors of the different areas, the other half."

Partey - who has been one of Atleti's consistent performers this season with 35 appearances in all competitions, is on a reported €47,000 per week wage which runs until 2023.

He has been the subject of intense transfer interest from Europe's leading clubs.