Coronavirus: Orlando Pirates midfielder Motshwari tests positive

The Buccaneers indicated the Bafana Bafana international is currently in-home isolation for the next 14 days

midfielder Ben Motshwari has tested positive for the coronavirus according to a statement on the club's official website.

The 29-year-old player becomes the first Premier Soccer League ( ) player to test positive for the virus.

Bucs released a statement which detailed the measures taken to protect those who had been in close contact with Motshwari, who is one of their key players.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Ben Motshwari has tested positive for Covid-19."

"Ben was presented with flu-like symptoms last week and after undergoing tests, his results have come back positive. The player is asymptomatic and is currently in-home isolation for the next 14 days. He will need to test negative before he is cleared."

"In accordance with relevant protocols, NHI has been notified of the case by the Club. The health and wellbeing of our players, officials, and the wider community remains our highest priority in this difficult time.

"The Club has also advised that the player must notify the doctors of all the people that he has been in contact with to ensure that they also get tested. We urge everybody to continue practising safe and healthy measures to contain and mitigate the spread of the infection.

"Always wash your hands; wear masks in public and always remember to practice social distancing," a club statement read on Thursday.

The 2019/20 PSL season was suspended indefinitely due to Covid-19 two months ago.

-based midfielder Sphephelo Sithole became the first South African footballer to test positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

The 21-year-old starlet is currently on the books of Primeira Liga side Belenenses SAD.