Coronavirus: Manchester United star Ighalo is officially bored

The 30-year-old Nigerian striker is getting tired of staying at home and admitted he is missing football

centre-forward Odion Ighalo has stated he is bored without football action and eager to play again.

Most football leagues across the world, including the Premier League, have been suspended with only a handful of them still active following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

World Health organisation (WHO) has recommended people to stay at home as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus and many countries are keeping to it.

More teams

The virus has already claimed more than 54 thousand lives across the world while over 1 million cases have been confirmed.

Ighalo, who has previously spoken of how he has been keeping fit at home, has taken to social media to express his boredom.

"I am officially bored. I miss football," the 30-year-old tweeted.

Article continues below

I’m officially bored 🤦🏾‍♂️I miss football 😊 — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) April 3, 2020

Ighalo has been delivering eye-catching performances since joining the Red Devils on loan on transfer deadline day in January from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

The former international has scored four goals in eight games since his return to the Premier League, having previously featured for .

The centre-forward will hope to maintain his form when the English top-flight resumes.