Coronavirus: Legendary Indian footballer SS Hakim tests positive
Former India international and football coach Syed Shahid Hakim has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently quarantined in a hotel in Hyderabad.
Reportedly, the 81-year-old initially tried to get himself admitted in a government hospital but was unhappy with the facilities and didn't find a bed at the military hospital.
"I tested positive a couple of days back after breathing problems, and was taken to a government facility where things were not upto the mark. In the military hospital, no bed was available. My nephew lodged me in a private hotel here in Hyderabad and I am feeling better now," Hakim told The Indian Express.
As if the gloom all around is not enough, member of India's 1960 Olympic football team SS Hakim has been diagnosed with #COVID-19. It would really help if we give something back for his services to the country. Those willing please contact : 80761 68834; 93132 93070— Jaydeep Basu (@jaydeepbasu) July 15, 2020
