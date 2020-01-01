Coronavirus: Legendary Indian footballer SS Hakim tests positive

The Dhyan Chand Awardee was part of the India team at the 1960 Rome Summer Olympic Games that finished sixth

Former international and football coach Syed Shahid Hakim has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently quarantined in a hotel in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the 81-year-old initially tried to get himself admitted in a government hospital but was unhappy with the facilities and didn't find a bed at the military hospital.

"I tested positive a couple of days back after breathing problems, and was taken to a government facility where things were not upto the mark. In the military hospital, no bed was available. My nephew lodged me in a private hotel here in Hyderabad and I am feeling better now," Hakim told The Indian Express.

As if the gloom all around is not enough, member of 's 1960 Olympic football team SS Hakim has been diagnosed with #COVID-19. It would really help if we give something back for his services to the country. Those willing please contact : 80761 68834; 93132 93070 — Jaydeep Basu (@jaydeepbasu) July 15, 2020

