Coronavirus: I-League matches suspended from March 15

The Indian FA has suspended all I-League matches from March 15 onwards...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) has suspended all 2019-20 matches from March 15 onwards in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian FA has also decided to suspend the 2nd Division league matches, Youth League, Baby League and all national competitions with immediate effect.

The (ISL) final, though, will take place behind closed doors on March 14, as announced earlier.

A statement from the AIFF read, "Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and directives from several State Governments, all footballing activities under the aegis of AIFF stay suspended till March 31, 2020.

"All Football Federation understands and prioritises the importance of human health and life, an area which AIFF will never compromise upon. The AIFF will take stock of the situation in the last week of March, and take a decision abiding by directives from relevant authorities at that juncture.

"All I-League matches have been suspended from March 15, 2020, onwards. Furthermore, all 2nd division, Youth Leagues Golden Baby Leagues, as well as National Competitions, also stay suspended with immediate effect.

"As announced earlier, the Indian Super League final will be played behind closed doors."