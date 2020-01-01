Coronavirus: Equatorial Guinea head coach Migne stranded due to curfew

The tactician has also explained how lack of mobility has hindered his wish to rejoin and repatriate his family based in Kenya

Equatorial Guinea head coach Sebastien Migne has revealed he is stranded in the country due to lack of flights in and out of the country due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The French coach, who replaced Spaniard Angel Lopez as Equatorial Guinea's tactician in November last year, further explained how the curfew has hampered his ability to rejoin his family, who resides in Nairobi.

Migne's family has been living in despite him leaving the Harambee Stars job in August 2019.

More teams

“I am stuck here [Equatorial Guinea], like many French people abroad,” Migne, 46, told BallJoyHub.

“And unfortunately, there is no longer an air link. So, I would like to take a quick look. My family is stranded in Kenya. In short, it’s a beautiful sh**t. I had contacted the French Embassy at first, which just informed us that there were no commercial flights to return.

“And that for the moment, it had not heard of planes chartered for the French stranded in the sub-region.

“At some point, it’s a personal question there is no longer any concern for employment I want to return to my country and repatriate my family who stayed in Kenya.”

Migne and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) entered into an agreement to terminate their contract after the Frenchman failed to guide Harambee Stars into the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan).

Migne and Kenya's Chan dream were shattered by , who won the second leg qualification tie on penalties in Nairobi.

In his stint as Kenya's head coach, Migne helped the Cecafa nation qualify for the 2019 (Afcon) finals in , a feat they last achieved 15 years prior.

He and his charges did not fare well, as losses to eventual finalists and in Group C dealt their ambitions a fatal blow. They, however, defeated neighbours Tanzania with a 3-2 scoreline in their other group stage match.

Article continues below

Migne lost his first game in charge of the Central African country to Tanzania in the 2021 Afcon qualifier in Dar es Salaam.

A 2-1 loss marked his return to East Africa making it two consecutive losses to Tanzania within a period of three months.