Coronavirus: AC Milan and South Africa midfielder Jane is 'healthy' in Italy

Banyana Banyana star finally spoke up about her condition amid the troubling impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country

midfielder Refiloe Jane has shared a positive update about her safety in , stressing she is 'fine and healthy'.

The international moved to Italy last summer after signing with the Italian giants and made an instant impact, scoring twice in 15 outings for Maurizio Ganz's team this season.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19, South African fans got troubled about Jane's safety, with Italy recording the most deaths globally, having lost 13,155 lives from the 110,574 infected so far.

However, the Banyana Banyana star corroborated the Italian club's earlier update, allaying fears over her safety in the European nation, while urging her South African fans to stay at home.

"For those who have been worried about my wellbeing here in Italy, I want to let you know that I'm fine, I'm healthy and keeping fit," Jane said in a video on Safa's Instagram page.

"I'm doing what I'm being told to do. This is to urge South Africans to please follow instructions from the authorities. They know best and let us all try to do our part by following instructions.

"Let’s practice good hygiene, wash our hands with water and soap for not less than 20 seconds and use hand sanitizers when possible.

"During the lockdown, let’s try to stay at home and only go out for essential services. Let us do what we can to ensure that we don’t encourage but stop the spread of the virus."

The pandemic has halted the Italian women's top-flight games as the government strives to contain the spread of the pandemic.