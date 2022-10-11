Copenhagen vs Manchester City : Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester City will look to secure a spot in the Round-of-16, while Copenhagen would aim to end their European expedition on a high

A struggling Copenhagen outfit once again hosts current Premier League champions Manchester City in an intriguing Champions League fixture. The Danish team was given a harsh lesson by Pep Guardiola’s team when they lost 5-0 in the away fixture last week. And the Spanish coach would expect his squad to produce a similar performance and secure themselves a ticket to the Round of 16.

Manchester City is riding high on their performances this summer courtesy of their star striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian would once again look to get on the score sheet after bagging a brace against the same opposition last week. The Citizens are unbeaten in Europe this summer with three points out of three and would look to extend this record on their trip to Denmark.

FC Copenhagen, on the other hand, is in 4th position in their group and it is a must-win game for Jacob Neestrup’s men. Thus far Copenhagen has lost two games and drawn one in the Champions League and would look to give their home fans some delightful memories.

Copenhagen vs Manchester City probable lineups

Copenhagen XI (4-3-3): Grabara; Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Kristiansen; Stamenic, Lerager, Claesson; Johannesson, Karamoko, Daramy

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Grealish, Haaland, Foden

Manchester City UEFA Champions League fixtures

After their trip to Denmark, the Citizens face Erling Haaland's former team Borussia Dortmund on 26th October. Manchester City would finish their group on 3rd November when they welcome Spanish outfit Sevilla to Etihad.