'Congratulations Italy' - Eto'o, Nsofor and African stars celebrate Azzurri's Euro 2020 triumph

Roberto Mancini's side clinched the coveted European title after seeing off the Three Lions on penalties at Wembley Stadium

Former Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o, Obinna Nsofor and Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam have congratulated Italy following their success at Euro 2020.

The Azzurri defeated England 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time, to lift their second European championship title on Sunday.

Italy found themselves behind as early as in the second minute but Leonardo Bonucci got them back into the game with his 67th-minute finish from close range that cancelled out Luke Shaw's opener.

Although Andrea Belotti and Jorginho missed their penalties, England dashed their hopes of winning the European trophy for the first time in their history after they failed to convert their last three .attempts.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their efforts and Roberto Mancini's men grabbed a 3-2 win.

While Eto'o, Nsofor and Ghoulam are celebrating with the Italians, Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie consoled his friends in Gareth Southgate's team.