Will 'confident' Man Utd upset Man City's title chase?

The Red Devils are buoyant after their win over Spurs and will look to deal a blow to City's title aspirations - Premier League Preview, by Dashing...

Premier League title chasing take on in the 179th Manchester derby at the Etihad stadium, on Sunday, 8th December.

The Citizens maybe 11 points behind their fiercest contenders and league leaders and will be looking to reduce the deficit by scalping their illustrious neighbours yet again. Their record against the Red Devils, in the tie, has been exceptional of late - winning 10 in the last eight years alone.

Pep Guardiola can look to home form for comfort, winning 24 of their last 27 ties. The Spanish manager is in sight of a record - he's won four of his six Premier League games against Man Utd (D1 L1). In Man City’s top-flight history, only Les McDowall (7/24) and Joe Mercer (5/10) have won more against the Red Devils while in charge of the Citizens.

City are set to start with star names Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Riyadh Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus in attack. Though Jesus has not scored at the Etihad since March this year, he will hope to fill the void left by the injured Sergio Aguero.



City will be aware they concede goals a little too easily, especially in the absence of Americ Laporte. Fernandinho and John Stones will once again deputize in central defence, while Kyle Walker will be deputized to stop Marcus Rashford who has hit peak form with his performances of late.



The British striker has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 13 games in all competitions for Manchester United and (12 goals, 2 assists). His team, the record breaking British champions roll into the tie on the back of a mixed bag of form.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against ‘big six’ teams (W2 D3), including all four games in 2019-20 – they last went six consecutive such games without defeat back in March 2016 under Louis van Gaal.

However, they seem to drop all guard away from Old Trafford, winning just once in 11 games. What's more, they are incredibly porous at the back despite splashing the cash for Harry Maguire - and are without a clean sheet in their last 12 on the road.

However, they have lost only one of their last four visits to the Etihad and will look to extend that record.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will depend on Anthony Martial, available after injury, for goal threat while Paul Pogba remains out at least until the festive period. Fred and Scott Mctominay, a vital cog against for the 20-time league champions, will man the midfield as Manchester United chase their third league win against Manchester City in their last five games.

Article continues below

Daniel James is expected to perk up the right hand side while Aaron Wan Bissaka and Luke Shaw are expected to man the full-back positions.

City and United used to be at each others throats vying for the title at the start of this decade. But that has not been the case so far. Yet, a derby now provides an opportune moment for Man City to breathe some life into their title-chase while Man Utd know that a win or a draw will severely hamper City's title hopes.

Kick-off is at 1:30 am on Sunday.

