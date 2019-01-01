Comoros accepts Cas ruling on Cameroon's Afcon participation

The Comoros FA expressed their view after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) dismissed their appeal for Cameroon to be thrown out of the Afcon

President of the Comoros Football Federation (FFC), Said Ali Said Athouman, has accepted the ruling of Cas over ’s involvement at the upcoming (Afcon).

Comoros lodged the complaint after the Indomitable Lions were retained in the continental showpiece even though they’d been stripped of the hosting rights by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Likewise, they wanted the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) suspended.

A Cas panel, however, concluded the case was inadmissible because the complainant had no sporting reasons to pursue the matter given they had no mathematical chance of usurping Clarence Seedorf’s side in the standings.

Furthermore, there was no sufficient legal interest to suspend Fecafoot.

Speaking to Afrikafoot, Said Athouman accepted the ruling but cautioned Africa’s governing body to pay more attention as the FCC won’t hesitate to go to Cas in future if need be.

“I was aware that we could lose,” Athouman began.

“If Caf is smart, they will understand how lucky they are to have received a favourable ruling. They had no reasonable argument because they could not prove it was a withdrawal, but a withdrawal did occur.

“This is a strong message for Caf, next time, it will be necessary to pay attention. If there is a next time, we will not let it go. If another situation presents itself, we will not hesitate to go to Cas.

“I congratulated the President of Fecafoot, and wished him good luck at the Nations Cup.”

After receiving the all-clear to participate in this year’s Afcon finals, the Central African nation will defend the title they won in Gabon two years ago.

Seedorf’s side begins their title defence in Group F against Guinea-Bissau at Ismailia Stadium on June 25, before facing off with four-time champions on June 29.

Their final group encounter is against Benin on July 2.