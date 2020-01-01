Coman not conflicted about facing boyhood club PSG in Champions League final

The Frenchman is fully committed to ensuring his former club loses on Sunday

Kingsley Coman said his "heart is 100 per cent" with ahead of facing boyhood club in the final.

Coman came off the bench as Bayern recorded a 3-0 win over Lyon in the semi-finals in Lisbon on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old came through PSG's youth system and made four senior appearances for the club before joining and then Bayern.

Coman said he was entirely committed to Bayern despite the connection to PSG, who they face in Sunday's decider.

"It's a nice poster," he told RMC Sport. "My heart is 100 per cent Bayern."

were left to rue missed chances against Bayern before Serge Gnabry scored a brace and Robert Lewandowski sealed the win.

A five-time winner with Bayern, Coman is eager to add the Champions League to his collection.

"It's a great moment, we really wanted to go to the final. Now you have to win it," he said. "The work is not finished, we have to win it otherwise we will have done all this for nothing.

"We knew it was going to be complicated, they played on their qualities, luckily they didn't score and we were efficient."

Bayern manager Hansi Flick bemoaned his side's defensive lapses on Wednesday and expects a similar challenge against PSG.

"It was very intensive. Lyon put on a great team and a good performance. We were lucky in the first few minutes," Flick said post-match.

"Serge Gnabry's outstanding individual performance gave us security. We had too many simple ball losses, we have to stop that. But we are all happy, we're in the final. We knew it was going to be a tough game. The team deserved the finals.



"I do not think that the attacking players of Lyon are so much worse than the attacking players of Paris.

"[Memphis] Depay is a world class player and after his injury at a high level again. He can harm any team. The spaces behind the line we didn't defend as well as we usually do. Now we have to regain our energy and try to win the title on Sunday. "