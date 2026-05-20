Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoColombia
Hard Rock Stadium
team-logoPortugal
Book Colombia vs Portugal Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Colombia vs Portugal tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Hard Rock Stadium information & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
World Cup
Colombia
Portugal
C. Ronaldo
J. Rodriguez

All you need to know about getting World Cup tickets to one of the standout group fixtures

The World Cup Group K comes to a thrilling climax on June 27 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens when Colombia takes on Portugal. It's likely to prove crucial in deciding who tops the table.

Colombia returns to the Miami venue for the first time since they lost the 2024 Copa America Final to Argentina.

While they are guaranteed plenty of vocal support, Nestor Lorenzo's men know they'll have to be primed and ready against a Portuguese side, ranked 5th in the world.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Colombia vs Portugal at the World Cup 2026, including where to buy and ticket prices.

Book Colombia vs Portugal TicketsBook Tickets

When is Colombia vs Portugal at the World Cup 2026?

crest
World Cup - Grp. K
Hard Rock Stadium

Colombia World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Colombia is back at the global soccer party after missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This is the Group K schedule that awaits them:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Wed June 17

Uzbekistan vs Colombia

Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Tickets

Tue June 23

Colombia vs DR Congo

Estadio Akron (Zapopan)

Tickets

Sat June 27

Colombia vs Portugal

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)

Tickets

Portugal World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Soccer supporters are desperate to get a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Selecao das Quinas crew in North America this summer. This is their upcoming World Cup fixtures:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Wed June 17

Portugal vs DR Congo

NRG Stadium (Houston)

Tickets

Tue June 23

Portugal vs Uzbekistan

NRG Stadium (Houston)

Tickets

Sat June 27

Colombia vs Portugal

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)

Tickets

How to buy Colombia vs Portugal tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Colombia vs Portugal tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 16 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

Book Colombia vs Portugal TicketsBook Tickets

Everything you need to know about Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a multi-purpose venue in Miami Gardens, Florida. It's been home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins since opening in 1987 and NCAA college football outfit, the Miami Hurricanes, since 2008.

The Miami venue is no stranger to hosting standout events, with six Super Bowls, two MLB World Series (when the Florida Marlins played there) and WrestleMania XXVIII being held there. The Miami Open tennis tournament is also an annual feature, along with the F1 Miami Grand Prix, which takes place within the grounds of the stadium.

Having staged the 2024 Copa America Final, the Hard Rock Stadium is well accustomed to hosting huge soccer occasions too. An exuberant crowd saw Argentina, which included Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, raise the trophy aloft two years ago, following a 1-0 win against Colombia after extra time.

Hard Rock Stadium is one of 16 stadiums to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches across North America. Despite having the joint-smallest capacities (65,000) of the 11 stadiums located in the USA, the Miami venue will stage seven matches in total, including the third-place playoff.

What to expect from Colombia vs Portugal

COL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

POR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
Book Colombia vs Portugal TicketsBook Tickets

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)France - 2 (1998, 2018)Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

James Rodriguez starred for Colombia during the 2014 World Cup, grabbing all six of his World Cup Final career goals during that campaign and he tops the nation’s World Cup scoring chart as a result. However, it’s Freddy Rincon and Carlos Valderrama (who played at the 1990, 1994 and 1998 tournaments) with 10 matches apiece, who have appeared the most during World Cups for Colombia.

Eusebio famously netted nine times during the 1966 World Cup staged in England and he remains on top of the Portuguese all-time World Cup scorers’ list. However, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored at five different World Cups, sits just one goal behind on eight and will be aiming to add to his tally this summer.

Having played at World Cups spanning 20 years, it’s no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo has made the most Finals appearances (22) for his country.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting