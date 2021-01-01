Colette Ndzana: Cameroon defender signs for Dinamo-BSUPC

The 20-year-old has become the latest African to team up with the Belarusian side after agreeing on terms and passing her medical

Belarusian Women's Premier League club Dinamo-BSUPC have completed the signing of Colette Ndzana, on a one-year deal.

The Belarusian champions handed the Indomitable Lionesses star her first professional contract abroad, bringing an end to her journey with Cameroonian Women's Premier League outfit Eclair.

The 20-year-old helped Cameroon to a silver medal at the 2019 African Games in Morocco and made her senior debut for the Lionesses against Zambia in the Caf Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

Before then, she has starred as a futsal player, representing Cameroon at Women's Futsal Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018.

Her exit means Eclair has lost another talented player to a European side following the departure of striker Alexandra Takounda, who joined Swedish side Djurgardens this March.

With her signing, the Cameroon international becomes the latest African addition to Dinamo after the recent signing of Nagede Cisse.

Ndzana will also become the fifth African on the books of the club after Cote d'Ivoire Cisse, Cameroon's Claudia Dabda, and Banyana Banyana duo of Rhoda Mulaudzi and Lebogang Ramalepe.

She will be eager to hit the ground running in Belarus as Dinamo aim to retain the domestic titles and excel in the Champions League.

If cleared administratively in good time, she is likely to make her professional debut on European soil when Dinamo face off with domestic rivals Minsk in the first derby of the season on April 29.