Club Brugge vs Manchester United: How to watch in Malaysia, Singapore & Philippines, TV channel, free live stream, kickoff time and squad news
Club Brugge are up against English giants Manchester United as the UEFA Europa League knockout stages get under way again this Friday.
The Belgian side will look to hold the Red Devils at bay in the first leg before they travel to England for the return leg.
Manchester United largely coasted though an easy group which contained the likes of AZ Alkmaar, Partizan Belgrade and Astana, finishing top of the group with 13 points from six matches.
Club Brugge, on the other hand, dropped down to Europa League after finishing third in the Champions League group behind PSG and Real Madrid.
TV channel, live stream and start time
1) Laos, Cambodia and Thailand
|Start Time
|Location/Stadium
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|12:55am
|Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges
|Click Here
|
N/A
The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.
2) Philippines
|Start Time
|Location/Stadium
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|1:55am
|Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid
|Click Here
|
N/A
The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.
3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Start Time
|Location/Stadium
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|1:55am
|Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid
|N/A
|
beIN Sports
4) Taiwan
|Start Time
|Location/Stadium
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|1:55am
|Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid
|N/A
|
ELTA
Club Brugge squad, lineup and team news
Club Brugge possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Simon Mignolet
|Defenders
|Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Simon Deli
|Midfielders
|Mats Rits, Krepin Diatta, Eduard Sobol, Ruud Vormer, Hans Vanaken
|Forwards
|Percy Tau, Emmanuel Bonaventure
The good news for Brugge is that there no major injuries for them and have a full squad to pick from for this match.
Man United squad, lineup and team news
Man United possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Sergio Romero
|Defenders
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Brendon Williams
|Midfielders
|Nemanja Matic, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata
|Forward
|Anthony Martial, Daniel James
Manchester United have quite a few key players out with Marcus Rashford (back), Scott McTominay (knee), Paul Pogba (ankle) and Axel Tuanzebe while the likes of Lee Grant and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are also out.
Match Preview
Club Brugge and Manchester United met in the 2014-15 season in the Champions League qualifiers when the Red Devils cantered past them 7-1 on aggregate. They will be eyeing an easy task this time too despite the injuries to several of their key players.
Club Brugge have a wretched record against Premier League opposition. They are without a win in their last ten such matches, losing eight of them. Brugge did well in the Champions League this time and even managed to hold Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw. But they were unable to get into the top two in their group and ended up finishing third.
Emmanuel Bonaventure will be their threat upfront and the Nigerian striker might fancy his chances against an inconsistent Man United defence. United have not been convincing at the back in the Premier League this season and have struggled for creativity in midifeld.
With the likes of Rashford and McTominay out, they lack a bit of skill and steel in midfield. But new signing Bruno Fernandes should give them a bit a drive in the middle of the park. Martial will need to step up as the centre-forward while Daniel James, who has been a bit flat recently, will hope he can regain his form.
Even with the recent troubles United have had, they should see this game out against the Belgian side and are clear favourites going into this match.