Club America vs Tigres UANL: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The overall Mexican champion will be decided in the Campeon de Campeones match between the Apertura and Clausura winners in Los Angeles on Sunday

Two of 's biggest clubs go head-to-head in the final game of the domestic calendar on Sunday, as Los Angeles hosts the Campeon de Campeones.

Club America, winners of the early-season Apertura tournament, will start as slight underdogs against Clausura champions Tigres UANL.

Tigres had never won the final before their first title in 2016 but have now won each of the last three, while America are the joint second-most successful club in this competition with five wins to their name.

Game Club America vs Tigres UANL Date Sunday, July 14 Time 2:15am BST / 9:15pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Club America squad Goalkeepers Marchesin, Jimenez, Zamudio. Defenders Aguilar, Vargas, Sanchez, Alvarez, Valdez, Aguilera, Reyes, Ortega, Leon. Midfielders Rodriguez, dos Santos, Ibarguen, Uribe, Benedetti, Cordova, Lopez, Gonzalez, Garcia, Ibarra, Rodriguez, Aguilar, Moreno. Forwards Menez, Martinez, Castillo, Martin, Diaz, Gonzalez.

Manager Miguel Herrera could be without a number of key players due to their participation in this summer's Copa America. New signing Giovani dos Santos is similarly unavailable.

Possible Club America XI: Marchesin, Sanchez, Aguilera, Valdez, Aguilar, Gonzalez, Cordova, Imbarguen, Menez, Ibarra, Castillo.

Position Tigres UANL squad Goalkeepers Guzman, Fernandez, Ortega. Defenders Ayala, Jimenez, Salcedo, Torres Nilo, Sanchez, Venegas, Meza, Cruz, Diaz, Rodriguez, Tercero, Kolodziejczak. Midfielders Carioca, Zelarayan, Torres, Pizarro, Aquini, Damm, Quinones, Duenas, Carna, Garcia, Sierra, Tamay, Duran, Fernandez. Forwards Gignac, Vargas, , Quinones, da Silva.

Ricardo Ferretti could also be picking from a below-strength squad, with several key players still being rested after the Copa America and Gold Cup but Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac should lead the line after scoring 21 goals throughout the regular league season.

Possible Tigres XI: Guzman; Rodríguez, Ayala, Torres Nilo, Dueñas, Damm, Carioca, Pizarro, Aquino, Vargas, Gignac.

Match Preview

Perhaps surprisingly given their stature in the Mexican game, these two sides have only ever met in the Campeon de Campeones once before.

That was way back in 1976, when the title was contested between the league and cup champion, and America won 2-0. That was just their second title, though they have moved to five since then.

As winners of the last three, Tigres will be feeling confident of rising to the occasion but this will be a slightly strange occasion. With so many first-team players rested after the Copa America and Gold Cup, it may well have the feeling of a pre-season friendly.

Still, America fans will have to wait a little longer to see their new star man Giovani dos Santos in action as he works his way back to full fitness following an injury-hit final season with the .

“We are continuing to try and accelerate his return,” said manager Miguel Herrera. “However, we don’t want to throw him in there before he is ready and risk an injury.”

Opposite number Ricardo Ferretti is looking forward to the occasion but doesn't think losing would take any of the gloss off their Clausura title, won after a two-legged final against Club Leon.

Like America in the Apertura, they finished second in the league season but eventually prevailed in the end-of-season play-offs.

"The trophy is a recognition to what was done in the two tournaments," Ferretti said.

"There must be a winner, but it does not mean that the loser has done it wrong, it is a prize for both for what was done the previous year".