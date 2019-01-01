Claudio Ranieri's Roma reunion no easy job

Claudio Ranieri will have it all to do to save Roma from having a disastrous season

Claudio Ranieri has returned to to confront one of the most challenging situations he will face in his coaching career.

When the Lupi contacted him following Eusebio Di Francesco’s firing, the former boss revealed how he couldn’t say no. This will not be Ranieri’s first time coaching Roma and he will know all the obstacles that will come with the job.

Roma sit fifth in and their main objective will be to qualify for next season’s . However, it will be easier said than done as Ranieri will need to work out a system that will get his players going.

Some of Roma’s key players have underperformed horribly and a name that comes to mind is star striker Edin Dzeko whose profligacy against , cost his team. Ranieri will also need to fix his team’s fragile backline as the capital club has simply not been adept at keeping a clean sheet.

Tactics and players aside, time will not be on Ranieri’s side as he will only have 12 matches to save Roma from a disastrous season. He will not to hit the ground running immediately and grind out a win against minnows . A victory will allow him to build some positive momentum but a defeat will only incur the wrath of the club’s impatient fans and also a hierarchy which has the same characteristics. A tough job indeed, but Ranieri must have considered the implications before saying yes.