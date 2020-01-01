Claude Le Roy backed to develop young Togo squad with contract extension

The 70-year-old will reportedly continue in the Sparrowhawks job for a further three years

The Togo Football Federation (TFF) have placed their belief in Claude Le Roy to build the young players of the national team by handing the Frenchman a new contract, reportedly for three years.

Le Roy has been in the job since April 2016, and has come under fire lately from the fans of the Sparrowhawks owing to just one win throughout 2019.

Despite failing to qualify the West Africans for the 2021 , re-elected president of the federation Guy Akpovi believes the 70-year-old is the best man for the job.

"Claude's contract was renewed with targets of course," asserted Akpovi, who won re-election on Saturday.

"He must now try to qualify us for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup.

"I believe that we all have to forget the past and re-mobilize ourselves behind our senior team so that we can really achieve the objectives we have set out.

On their poor form last year, Akpovi defended the Frenchman.

"It's true that when the results do not go your way, people are unhappy and people say it is the coach's fault.

"But we should also understand that our team is very young and we have many young players who are waiting and who may be going to join the Hawks' nest.

"It's a question of patience. Things will change. I say that things will change."

Togo currently sit bottom of their Afcon qualifying group on one point, behind the pair of and who have two points, as well as Comoros on four points.

The West Africans will play , Congo and Namibia in Group H of the World Cup qualifiers.